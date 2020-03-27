Israel Adesanya Takes Aim At Jon Jones Following DWI Arrest

It wasn’t hard to picture Israel Adesanya firing shots at Jon Jones following his DWI arrest and here we are.

On March 26, Jones was arrested in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Police responded to a criminal complaint of gunshots. They ended up finding Jones inside a car with the engine on in the area of 3rd Street and Central Avenue. Police claimed that they arrested Jones as a result of poor results on a sobriety test and a Breathalyzer revealing he was over twice the legal limit for alcohol consumption.

Israel Adesanya Takes Shots At Jon Jones Over DWI Arrest

Adesanya took to his Twitter account to unleash a series of posts taking aim at the UFC light heavyweight champion over yet another run-in with the law.

Loves a party ☃️ https://t.co/cW45TlMd9n — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) March 27, 2020

Leave Morgan outta this one ol’ buddy ol’ pal. pic.twitter.com/bvhyvYAN9J — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) March 27, 2020

Jones is being charged with aggravated DWI, negligent use of a firearm, and possession of an open container. Police say they found a handgun under the driver seat and an open bottle of Recuerdo behind the passenger seat.

It should come as little to no surprise that UFC middleweight champion Adesanya is taking digs at Jones. “The Last Stylebender” and “Bones” have been at odds for almost a full year now. It started when Adesanya said he was “hunting another GOAT” in Jones after defeating Anderson Silva. Jones dared Adesanya to “come f*ck with the king of the jungle.”

Since that spat, the two have been trading barbs on social media and through interviews. Adesanya has brought up Jones’ legal issues in the past, while Jones insists that Adesanya is afraid to fight him. “Bones'” argument is that if Adesanya wants to wait until 2021 to fight him, then he’ll never be ready.

What happens with Jones next remains to be seen. The last time he ran into a major incident with the law back in 2015, he was stripped of the UFC light heavyweight championship in his first reign. Time will tell if he’ll have even bigger problems this time as his past may come back to haunt him here.

Stick with MMA News for the latest on Jon Jones’ legal situation.