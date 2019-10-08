Israel Adesanya To Jon Jones: ‘Get My F*cking Nuts Out Of Your Mouth’

Israel Adesanya has blasted Jon Jones over remarks regarding his confidence.

Adesanya is fresh off his undisputed UFC middleweight title victory over Robert Whittaker at UFC 243. After the bout, Jones took to Twitter to respond to a tweet from UFC heavyweight Francis Ngannou. Jones said Adesanya lacks the confidence to fight him right now and that by the time he does, he’ll have already made the move to heavyweight.

Adesanya Hits Back At Jones

“The Last Stylebender” appeared on ESPN’s Ariel Helwani MMA Show. During his appearance, Adesanya had some choice words for “Bones” (via MMAMania.com).

“My confidence? Get my f*cking nuts out of your mouth,” Adesanya said on the Ariel Helwani MMA Show. “This guy is trying to force my hand. I’m not stupid. It’s not about me not being confident. I will f*ck this motherf*cker up when I fight him.

“I just have to do what I have to do,” he continued. “I have to defend my belt. I just defended my belt and I am the new unified king. I have three or four more killers I have to f*ck up at middleweight first. And then I will move up in weight. And then I will jump up and f*ck this guy up. I plan everything from the jump. I have shown everyone that this is what I am going to do and how I am going to do it. I already said Raiders Stadium, Las Vegas in 2021,” he added while pointing out that Jones is suddenly talking about moving up to 265 pounds now that Daniel Cormier is retiring.

“And he is contradicting himself because he says, ‘I think I’m alright here (at light heavyweight) I’m not going to move up to heavyweight. Why do I have to go up? I don’t have to fight ‘DC’ at heavyweight.’ Now ‘DC’ is retiring and now he might move up to heavyweight,” Adesanya said.