Israel Adesanya & Tyron Woodley Continue To Trade Shots, Dan Hooker Steps In

Israel Adesanya and Tyron Woodley continue to take verbal jabs at one another.

Earlier this week, Woodley mentioned he wanted to see what Adesanya is all about at middleweight. The middleweight champion did not take too kindly to those words and the two have been going back-and-forth on social media since then.

My squashed wide neega @TWooodley

The only thing you ever beating me at is a rap battle (maybe) lol

I see your ambition, you doing what I’m doing with my plans and moving up…I’m flattered.

Just remember that you will have to see me and you’ve only seen Mr Nice Izzy. — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) April 22, 2020

“My squashed wide [expletive] @TWooodley The only thing you ever beating me at is a rap battle (maybe) lol. I see your ambition, you doing what I’m doing with my plans and moving up…I’m flattered. Just remember that you will have to see me and you’ve only seen Mr Nice Izzy.” – Israel Adesanya on Twitter.

Shortly after the post by Adesanya, “The Last Stylebender’s” teammate and friend in Dan Hooker chimed in.

He just being a thirsty beech. I’m letting him sip, then I’ll drown him. — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) April 22, 2020

“Is he ‘clout chasin’?” – Dan Hooker on Twitter, which Adesanya responded with, “He just being a thirsty beech. I’m letting him sip, then I’ll drown him.”

Woodley did not like the last comment from Adesanya and the fact Hooker had to chime in.

Im a 5 time world champ stick figure. I gave you props & said after I wipe the Woodley Weight division clean I'll move up. Someone asked me about moving up. You're the one that got sensitive. Now I'll pull your tampon out. And your homie name is #Hooker 🤣 lay ups I tell you! https://t.co/2jSSFbHexo — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) April 22, 2020

“Im a 5 time world champ stick figure. I gave you props & said after I wipe the Woodley Weight division clean I’ll move up. Someone asked me about moving up. You’re the one that got sensitive. Now I’ll pull your tampon out. And your homie name is #Hooke. lay ups I tell you!” – Tyron Woodley on Twitter.

After this recent exchange, a fight between Tyron Woodley and Israel Adesanya would be interesting. First, “The Chosen One” says he needs to reclaim his welterweight and clean out the division.