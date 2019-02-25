Israel Adesanya Wants UFC 234 PPV Points For Himself & Anderson Silva

Israel Adesanya hopes that he and Anderson Silva can reap the rewards of saving the UFC 234 card.

UFC 234 took place earlier this month inside the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia. The scheduled main event was middleweight champion Robert Whittaker defending his gold against Kelvin Gastelum. That didn’t happen as Whittaker was removed from the card due to a hernia in his abdomen. Adesanya vs. Silva was promoted to the headliner. Adesanya ended up defeating Silva via unanimous decision.

Israel Adesanya Calls For UFC 234 PPV Points

Adesanya appeared on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour” and said he feels PPV points for himself and Silva are well deserved:

“Look, the numbers don’t f*cking lie, even, I know the UFC has their ways of looking at the system, the backlog or whatever seeing what people are really watching. But, just going on the Countdown show itself, the Countdown show which everyone watches just to get hyped for these fights … The official one did a couple hundred thousand. Robert and Kelvin did a couple hundred thousands. I crossed a million [views], me and Silva. It’s not just me alone. If it was me alone, I don’t know if it would have done a million, maybe like 800,000, but I know with me and Silva together, this matchup, it’s done over a million. So I don’t feel like I should get it, I don’t feel like Silva should get it, I feel like we should both get it.”

On April 13, “The Last Stylebender” will meet Kelvin Gastelum for the interim UFC middleweight title. The bout will be featured on the UFC 236 card, which will see another interim title bout between Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier.