Israel Adesanya Undergoes Testing For Swollen Pec, Denies Steroid Use

When Israel Adesanya stepped into the Octagon at UFC 253, his swollen right pec caught the attention of the MMA world.

Immediately, some fans claimed it was from steroid use, yet for the middleweight champion, he says he doesn’t know what it is. So, since the fight, he has undergone tests but denies it is from steroid use.

“I’ll wait for the results,” Adesanya told ESPN. “I might keep you posted, or I might people speculate. It’s kind of fun to watch people cry about it.”

Israel Adesanya says he is not someone who will think it is something before the doctors tell him. So, he makes it clear he will not speculate but he has heard all the talk from people saying it is from steroids.

“I don’t know what this is, but you know what? With a performance like that, I would think I was on steroids, too,” Adesanya said. “They need something. ‘It couldn’t just be him. It couldn’t be him.’ It must be something.’ So for me, it’s just fun and games.”

For now, the middleweight champion is soaking up his dominant second-round TKO win over Paulo Costa at UFC 253. It was the second defense of his middleweight title that he won last October.