Israel Adesanya vs. Yoel Romero Locked In For UFC 248

Israel Adesanya and Yoel Romero will collide just before the spring season begins.

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto reported that UFC president Dana White has confirmed Adesanya vs. Romero is a lock for UFC 248. The UFC middleweight title bout will serve as the event’s headliner. Fight fans can witness the action on March 7.

BREAKING: Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) vs. Yoel Romero (@YoelRomeroMMA) will headline UFC 248 in Las Vegas per Dana White. Adesanya was itching to fight. Big one in the desert on March 7. pic.twitter.com/pnx6M5aNoW — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) January 17, 2020

White had initially been against Romero fighting for the middleweight gold as he’s coming off back-to-back losses. Once Adesanya started pushing for the bout, things changed. Throw in the fact that Paulo Costa is still recovering from an injury and you can see the UFC had limited options.

Adesanya became the undisputed UFC middleweight king back in Oct. 2019. He starched Robert Whittaker in the second round to unify the 185-pound gold.

As for Romero, he dropped a unanimous decision to Costa back in Aug. 2019. In the bout prior, he fell short against Whittaker via split decision. “The Soldier of God” hasn’t had a victory since Feb. 2018.

