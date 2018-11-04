UFC 230 Highlights: Israel Adesanya Walks Through Derek Brunson

Israel Adesanya has solidified himself as a legitimate contender at 185 pounds. Opening up the UFC 230 pay-per-view (PPV) from Madison Square Garden, “Style Bender” put on a show. Avoiding all of Brunson’s desperate takedown attempts, Adesanya was able to finish the fight on the feet.

His dynamic striking was too much for Brunson to handle, as Adesanya rocked Brunson early. After dropping Brunson down to his knees several times, the referee stepped in to wave the contest off. Adesanya will now be a premiere fixture at the top of the UFC’s middleweight rankings going forward.

Check out some of the highlights from Adesanya’s epic win here: