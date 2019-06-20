Israel Adesanya Wants Odds If Robert Whittaker Makes It To Their Fight

Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker are expected to unify their titles later this year at UFC 243. There, the expectation the card happens in Australia as it is expected to be one of, if not the biggest fights in the Oceanic region.

But, the current interim champion in Adesanya has his doubts Whittaker will even make it to the fight. And, “The Last Stylebender” wants betting odds available on if Whittaker will fight him.

“I’m going to put a wager out there and see if he makes it to the fight,” Adesanya said to Submission Radio(h/t MMAFighting). “Cause for me, I’m keeping that same energy with the way I train. If he is… is he gonna make it to the fight? So, I’m prepared for him, but I don’t know if he’s gonna make it to the fight. That’s just history.”

“They should put a wager on ‘will Robert make it to this fight? Will he pull out of this fight?’ and put odds on that based on all his other fights. That should be a new wager that gets added to the odds.”

With Robert Whittaker still having no title defenses to his name, Adesanya is proclaiming himself to be the current champion ahead of this fight. “The Last Stylebender” is confident Whittaker didn’t want to fight him and knows he will become the unified champion in October.