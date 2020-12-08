Israel Adesanya Wants Opponents To Take Him Down So He Can Submit Them

Israel Adesanya is hoping his future opponent try and take him down.

When Adesanya joined the UFC, everyone knew him as this decorated kickboxer and many wanted to test his ground game. Yet, he showed solid takedown defense against Derek Brunson and others but the champ is hoping people shoot on him again.

“I hope they start shooting on me more cause I want to choke somebody out,” Adesanya told MMA Fighting recently. “I mean people were shooting on me at the beginning of my UFC career, and then they realized, ‘We can’t be doing that, f**k it let’s strike, oh we can’t do that [either].

“They should go back to shooting on me again, cause I’ve got some tricks that I want to use,” he later added.

Israel Adesanya has been doing MMA for years now so his ground game has probably improved a ton. However, there is no question he would prefer to keep the fight standing as his striking is next level.

Currently, it is expected Adesanya will move up in weight to take on Jan Blachowicz for the light heavyweight title. Even though the Pole has a ton of KO power perhaps he will shoot against Adesanya when they fight.