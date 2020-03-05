Israel Adesanya Wants To Pop Paulo Costa Before USADA Does

Israel Adesanya can’t wait for the chance to meet Paulo Costa inside the Octagon.

Adesanya is scheduled to put his UFC middleweight gold on the line this Saturday night (March 7). He’ll be putting his title on the line against Yoel Romero. Costa was supposed to have his title opportunity this weekend but he had to undergo surgery. While the Brazilian bruiser insists he’s fine, UFC president Dana White claims Costa tried using his buddy to pose as a doctor.

Adesanya Ready To Pop Costa ‘Before USADA Does’

Adesanya was asked about Costa following his open workout session. “The Last Stylebender” made it clear there is no love lost between himself and “Borrachinha” (via MMAJunkie.com).

“I called him (out) after the last fight, but then – come on, man,” Adesanya said. “I’m going to pop that (expletive) before USADA does, I swear to God. I want to be the first one to do it.

“He’s next in line, but I might not give him any mind (during my post-fight interview). I’ve already done that in Melbourne. The promo is already there, if you will. If you try something stupid, I’ll pop him again.”

Adesanya and Costa planted the seed for a potential matchup back in Oct. 2019. Costa was Octagon-side for Adesanya’s undisputed UFC middleweight title win over Robert Whittaker. Adesanya got on the mic after his win and called Costa an “overly inflated balloon animal.” The two had traded barbs months prior and of course, in the months after.

Costa actually holds a win over Adesanya’s UFC 248 opponent, Romero. Costa won the bout via unanimous decision. The win improved Costa’s pro MMA record to 13-0. At the conclusion of UFC 248, we’ll know if we’ll be seeing Adesanya vs. Costa or Romero vs. Costa II.

