Israel Adesanya Wants Winner Of Hall vs. Costa

Last night (Fri. July 6, 2018) Israel Adesanya proved he truly belongs amongst the top contenders in the UFC’s middleweight division. Adesanya picked up a dominant win over the No. 8-ranked Brad Tavares in the main event of The Ultimate Fighter Season 27 Finale (TUF 27 Finale).

Immediately after his win, Adesanya told reporters that he’ll be present for tonight’s (Sat. July 7, 2018) UFC 226 pay-per-view (PPV) event and has his eye on the premiere middleweight fight of the night – Uriah Hall vs. Paulo Costa (via MMA Junkie):

“I’m going to be cageside (Saturday night),” Adesanya said. “I’m going to watch the premier middleweight bout, and I want to fight the winner of that. But I see those guys. They’re going to beat themselves up.

“They’re probably going to need longer to recover than I will. I’m fresh. It’s the pretty ones you’ve got to watch out for.”

Adesanya is hoping that Hall wins his fight against Costa so they can settle some personal issues. Hall recently spoke ill of the rising 185-pound star, claiming he’s taking the Conor McGregor approach and talking his way into fights. Adesanya plans to make his presence known to Hall should he do his part and defeat Costa:

“I saw something the other day where he said he didn’t know who I am,” Adesanya said. “Boy, you know who the (expletive) I am now. Understand?

“These guys are trying to pretend they don’t know me, and they’re creeping up on my Instagram and (expletive). I don’t really care. Hey, win your fight tomorrow, and I’m going to see you later on.”

