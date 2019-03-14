Israel Adesanya Responds To Robert Whittaker Saying He Isn’t As Good As He Thinks

Israel Adesanya is aware of Robert Whittaker’s recent comments.

Whittaker made it clear that he doesn’t see what the hype is all about in Adesanya. The current Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title holder said Adesanya isn’t as good as he thinks he is. “The Last Stylebender” will meet Kelvin Gastelum on April 13 at UFC 236 for the interim middleweight gold.

Adesanaya Fires Back At Whittaker

Adesanya responded during his appearance on Submission Radio (via MMAFighting.com):

“I don’t think of those comments and it doesn’t affect me in any way. I mean, when the time comes, when I have the mic in my hand, I’m saying my thing. I’ll say, he thinks I’m not as good as I think I am, I’ll show him I’m greater than I think I am. So, they all can talk, they all have something to say until they’re in front of me, and they get chin checked. I’m not like ‘Wonderboy’ [Stephen Thompson]. Even the way I fight, I’m not like ‘Wonderboy,’ I’m not like anyone he’s ever fought that’s actually given him problems, depending on weight classes. I’m not like Yoel Romero. This is different. I’m still learning. You know, even though I’ve had so many fights in just one year, I’ve learned and I’ve grown with each fight, but it’s only been a year in the UFC. Don’t worry. They’re writing checks with their mouth right now, but their ass will cash it later on.”

Whittaker was scheduled to defend his championship against Gastelum at UFC 234 last month. “The Reaper” suffered a hernia in his abdomen and required surgery. He’s expected to meet the winner of UFC 236’s co-main event in a unification title clash.

