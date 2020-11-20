Israel Adesanya Will Be In The Commentary Booth For Tyson vs. Jones Jr.

Israel Adesanya will be one of the commentators for next weekends, Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. boxing fight.

The news was first reported by Sports Illustrated followed by Triller confirming the news in a press released.

“I am so grateful that I am going to be there commentating,” Adesanya said to Sports Illustrated. “Mike’s been retired for so many years, so this is something I never thought I’d see again. But as soon as I saw a clip of him training, I thought, ‘What the f***? Mike Tyson is banging again.’”

Although the fight is considered an exhibition, Israel Adesanya doesn’t agree with that. He expects the fight to be a war and is excited to call it.

“We’re not going to see an exhibition, this will be a fight between two war dogs gunning for each other,” Adesanya added. “I know fighting, I know boxing, and I’ve studied Tyson and Roy Jones. I know their strengths. I used to watch their highlights before my kickboxing fights just to fire myself up because I was such a fan. I can’t wait to be on this call with ‘Sugar’ Ray Leonard and shoot the s*** about fighting and share some of my insights, as well.”