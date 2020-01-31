Israel Adesanya Will ‘Hunt Down’ Jon Jones If He Has To

Israel Adesanya says he’ll follow Jon Jones all the way to heavyweight if it comes down to it.

Adesanya and Jones are UFC champions in different weight classes but the two have been trading barbs. “The Last Stylebender” holds middleweight gold, while “Bones” is the light heavyweight title holder.

Adesanya Not Afraid To ‘Hunt Down’ Jones

Submission Radio spoke to Adesanya ahead of his March 7 clash with Yoel Romero. The middleweight ruler said weight classes never mattered to him and he’d fight Jones even at heavyweight (h/t BJPenn.com).

“I saw it on Instagram that by the time he goes to heavyweight the fight will be — who gives a f*ck about weight?” Adesanya said. “I’ve never given a fck about weight. Since when? It’s never been an issue for me. I’ve been a heavyweight in boxing [and] in kickboxing. I’ll do it in again in MMA, so it’s never been an issue for me.

“He can try and run to heavyweight, but I’ll chase him down. I’ll hunt him down if I have to.”

Jones has his own title defense coming up. He will put his light heavyweight gold on the line against Dominick Reyes on Feb. 8. The title bout is set to headline UFC 247.