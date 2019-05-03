Israel Adesanya Responds To Fan Criticism, Rips Yoel Romero

Israel Adesanya took the time to respond to Robert Whittaker supporters by blasting Yoel Romero.

Adesanya is the interim Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title holder. He captured the gold in a “Fight of the Year” candidate against Kelvin Gastelum. Adesanya walked out of the State Farm Arena with a unanimous decision victory.

Adesanya Takes A Dig At Yoel Romero

“The Last Stylebender” got into an exchange on Twitter with some Whittaker fans. In the process, he took shots at Romero:

…and tha fuck what. Y'll act like Romero is the champ, never makes weight, never won a UFC belt.

Them: "yOu foUGht aN OLd sIlVa!!"

Me: Anderson is 44, Yoel is 42…😂🤫 https://t.co/dgKVd4OYrA — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) May 2, 2019

“… And tha f*ck what. Y’all act like Romero is the champ, never makes weight, never won a UFC belt. Them: ‘You fought an old Silva!’ Me: Anderson is 44, Yoel is 42.”

🤨…you humpty dumpty mothafuckas are so dumb 😂😂😂

"hiTtinG hiZ pHySikeL pEak LAtEr" hahaha oh man I can't.

Did you know he tested positive in 2015 for banned substances, accepted a 6 month sanction and kept on going? Y'all are dumb af 😂#everybodysonsteroids #ijustrollblunts https://t.co/GxF1Wa38iG — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) May 2, 2019

“You humpty dumpty mothaf*ckas are so dumb. ‘Hitting [his physical peak later.]’ Hahaha oh man I can’t. Did you know he tested positive in 2015 for banned substances, accepted a 6 month sanction and kept on going? Y’all dumb af.”

Whittaker is the reigning UFC middleweight champion. He’s nabbed two decision victories over Romero. He’s set to collide with Adesanya in a title unification bout later this year.

Romero responded in typical fashion:

“I see you soon boi. I luh ju.”

Romero was initially set to compete against Jacare Souza on the UFC Fort Lauderdale card, but he was forced to pull out due to an illness. Time will tell what’s next for “The Soldier of God.”