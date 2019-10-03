Israel Adesanya’s Coach Believes Win At UFC 243 Makes Him UFC’s ‘Biggest Active Star’

Israel Adesanya’s coach, Eugene Bareman believes Israel Adesanya is on the doorstep of superstardom. “The Last Stylebender” is fighting Robert Whittaker at UFC 243 to fight for the middleweight title.

Coach Bareman believes a win over Whittaker makes Israel Adesanya the biggest active star in the UFC.

“After he wins this fight [he] will be the biggest star in the UFC. Biggest active star. There is one man [Conor McGregor] that’s sitting out at the moment, but I also know that it is a goal of Israel’s to be bigger than him. So, step by step he is ticking all his goals off,” Bareman said to MMA Fighting. “After this, he will be the biggest name in the UFC that is active at the moment. Then, he can address the next goals after that.”

Something Eugene Bareman is interested in seeing is if Israel Adesanya will still be as active. He knows Conor McGregor started to fight less with so much money and is interested in seeing if it happens to “The Last Stylebender.”

Whether or not Israel Adesanya will be this big superstar coach Bareman thinks is to be seen. But, he believes the sky is the limit for the current interim middleweight champion.