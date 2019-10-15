Israel Adesanya’s Coach Likes Stipe Miocic Fight Over Jon Jones

Israel Adesanya and Jon Jones have been going back and forth at each other on social media, and the middleweight champion says he will fight ‘Bones’ in 2021.

Yet, if Israel Adesanya’s coach had his wish, he would skip Jones and moved up to heavyweight to fight Stipe Miocic. They also believe Miocic is a better person which is why he wants it.

“No,” Eugene Bareman said on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show when asked about a Jones vs. Adesanya fight (via MMA Mania). “I believe me and Israel are in a certain place where we don’t have to give a person of Jon’s nature the opportunity that Israel can bestow upon him.

“That’s why I suggested, and this isn’t set in stone or anything, but if we were going to do a super fight we would much rather do it against Stipe. A good dude, a nice guy. A stand-up guy. Let’s do it against him, let’s not give someone like Jon Jones an opportunity. That’s just how my team operates.”

Right now, it seems unlikely Israel Adesanya will fight Stipe Miocic or Jon Jones, as all signs appear Paulo Costa is next.