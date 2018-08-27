Iuri Alcantara Suffers Broken Nose at UFC Lincoln Event

Iuri Alcantara will be staying in the States a little longer.

Alcantara took a loss when he fought Cory Sandhagen at UFC Fight Night 135 last weekend and while he and Sandhagen took home a “fight of the night” award Alcantara will have to heal up before going back to Brazil.

The 38-year-old Brazilian revealed on social media the following morning after the fight that he had suffered a broken nose that required surgery. While he said the doctors gave him a positive outcome, he was told he would not be able to return home until he recovers from the procedure. Flying after anything affecting the ear, nose, or sinuses can be risky because of the pressurization that occurs upon takeoff and landing according to the Medical Guidelines for Air Travel.

Alcantara said he had “fractures to my nose”, and the surgery would be done Monday morning. Outside of that, he said doctors told him he could return to action in a month’s time. Sandhagen and Alcantara’s first round of the fight saw Sandhagen nearly submitted and to come back in round two the way he did was what had them earn the “fight of the night” for the entire event.

Sandhagen told media after the event he felt his arm pop and break but he refused to give up a submission. He knew a choke was part of the submission chain Alcantara was looking to use to finish but Sandhagen said losing was not an option for him. The fight occurred on the preliminary bouts that aired on FS2 and some fans may not have seen the finish but highlights were made available immediately.

With the win, Sandhagen believes he elevated his booking status but bonuses like the one he and Alcantara received is recognition of the performance of both fighters. Alcantara lost that night but fans remember fights like these.

Do you think Alcantara and Sandhagen should fight again?