Jacare Souza Apologetic Following UFC Sao Paulo Loss

Jacare Souza feels he made mistakes at UFC Sao Paulo and will look to correct them.

Souza took on Jan Blachowicz in the main event of UFC Sao Paulo last night (Nov. 16). Souza was beaten via split decision in a bout that is being widely panned for a lack of action. After the bout Souza made it clear that he feels he won the bout. With that said, he knows errors were made on his end.

Jacare Souza Admits He Made Mistakes At UFC Sao Paulo

Souza took to his Instagram account and issued a statement on losing his light heavyweight debut.

“I would like to thank God first for this fight, thank the affection I received from Brazilian fans that makes me increasingly motivated to fight, also my great team that gave me all the support to be here fighting @josueldistak @mssteam @db_dezan @ jwill1224 @phillyfreshufc @iam__coachjt @ rafaellima91kg @stones_drink @drrodrigomauro @carladipierro. Let’s move on correcting the errors and coming back even stronger for the next! I apologize to you, I tried to do my best.”

For the first time in Souza’s professional MMA career, he has lost back-to-back bouts. Both matchups occurred this year. He dropped a unanimous decision to Jack Hermansson before falling short against Blachowicz.

Where do you think Jacare Souza goes from here?