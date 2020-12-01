Jacare Souza Claims Jack Hermansson Turned Him Down For A Rematch After Kevin Holland Was Forced To Withdraw

Jacare Souza says Jack Hermansson turned him down for a rematch.

After Kevin Holland got COVID-19 and was out of his UFC Vegas 16 main event against Hermansson, the Swede was quickly rebooked to fight Marvin Vettori. However, according to Souza, who will now be facing Holland, he says Hermansson turned him down before Vettori was offered.

“Actually I offered myself to take revenge against Hermansson, but unfortunately he didn’t accept,” Souza said to Sherdog.com.

Souza and Hermansson fought back in April of 2018 with Hermansson winning by decision. In that fight, the Swede was the one who stepped up on short notice.

Although Souza did not get the Hermansson bout, he will still compete at UFC 256 as he will take on Kevin Holland. According to Jacare Souza, he made some changes to his camp and is ready to beat up the rising contender.

“I totally got out of my comfort zone in this camp bringing really tough guys to beat me and wake me up,” Souza said. “Thanks to guys like Joshua Marsh (wrestling), Adrian Jaoude (wrestling coach), Josuel Distak (head coach), Renan Ferreira and Lyoto Machida, I’m feeling in great shape.

“I have a lot of respect for Holland, who is a real tough kid, but I’m going to beat this guy.”