UFC’s Jacare Souza Needed Convincing To Take Jack Hermansson Bout

Jacare Souza remains in the main event of UFC Fort Lauderdale, but it wasn’t easy for the promotion’s higher ups.

Souza was initially set to collide with Yoel Romero in a rematch this Saturday night (April 27). Romero was forced off the card due to an illness. Souza will now have to adjust and fight Jack Hermansson at the last minute. He may have agreed to the bout, but Souza needed some negotiating.

Jacare Souza Talks Needing Convincing To Fight Jack Hermansson

Souza spoke to MMAJunkie.com ahead of UFC Fort Lauderdale. During the interview, Souza said he needed a promise before taking the Hermansson bout:

“It was hard negotiating for Jack. That was hard. That was tough. I didn’t want to accept the fight at all. It’s a risk that I’m taking. I’m putting my career at risk; that’s the truth. It made me very upset, this fight. But we talked, and this and that. Then (UFC matchmaker) Mick Maynard came in, Hunter (Campbell), (UFC president) Dana White, all those people, and I said, ‘Either you promise me the belt and put that to paper and send it to me, or there’s no deal.’”

If Souza defeats Hermansson, it’ll be his second victory in a row. The former Strikeforce middleweight title holder has never received a championship opportunity under the UFC banner.