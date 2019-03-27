Jacare Souza On Israel Adesanya’s UFC Title Shot: ‘He Hasn’t Done Enough’

Jacare Souza isn’t a fan of the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) decision to give Israel Adesanya a shot at the interim middleweight gold.

Adesanya will go one-on-one with Kelvin Gastelum in the co-main event of UFC 236 on April 13. The main event will also feature an interim title bout as featherweight champion Max Holloway will meet Dustin Poirier for the lightweight gold. It all takes place inside the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Jacare Souza Not Impressed By Israel Adesanya

Souza appeared on ESPN’s Ariel Helwani MMA Show this week. During his appearance, Souza explained why he feels Adesanya doesn’t deserve his title opportunity (via MMAMania.com):

”I don’t know why the UFC put him to fight for the title. He hasn’t done enough. Because he never fought against top fighters, you know? Okay, he beat Derek Brunson, but I’m a jiu-jitsu fighter and I beat Derek Brunson twice. And the second time, when I kicked the Derek Brunson’s head, my eyes were closed. I did better than him twice, and in the second time my eyes were closed. Why the UFC put this guy to cut my line? I don’t know. But he doesn’t deserve to fight for the title. He don’t deserve, 100 percent. Anderson is out of the rank and out of shape. He doesn’t deserve it.”

Souza is set to take on Yoel Romero in a rematch on April 27. In their first meeting, Romero earned a split decision win over Souza. Their rematch will headline UFC on ESPN 3.

