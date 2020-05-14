Jacare Souza Issues First Statement Since Positive COVID-19 Test

Jacare Souza has released his first statement since his positive COVID-19 test that forced him to be pulled from his UFC 249 fight against Uriah Hall.

Souza took to Instagram to inform his fans he is healthy and hopes his fight against Hall can be rebooked when he is healthy.

“I was very sad to not be able to fight at UFC 249, but I want you to know that, as soon as I’m medically cleared, I hope to reschedule my fight with Uriah Hall so that I can put on the show that everyone expects,” Souza wrote. “I thank my corners for the partnership, my opponent for the words of support and the UFC for all the care.

“Thank you all for the kind messages I have received in the last few days,” he added. “The upcoming weeks I will be secluded with my family and coaches and focused on our health so I can be back soon. Thank you!”

Jacare Souza is currently on a two-fight losing streak where he dropped a split decision to Jan Blachowicz in his light heavyweight debut. Before that, he lost to Jack Hermansson by decision.

Whether or not the UFC will rebook Souza vs. Hall is to be seen, but the good news is that the Brazilian is healthy after the positive test.