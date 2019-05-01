Jacare Souza No Longer ‘Sad’ Over UFC Fort Lauderdale Loss

Jacare Souza isn’t as down on his recent loss as he initially was.

At UFC Fort Lauderdale, Souza went one-on-one with Jack Hermansson. The middleweight clash served as the main event of the card in Sunrise, Florida. Souza ended up losing the bout via unanimous decision. It’s a tough break for Souza as he was promised a title opportunity with a win.

Jacare Souza Issues Statement Following UFC Fort Lauderdale

At the UFC Fort Lauderdale post-fight press conference, Souza admitted he was “sad” that he couldn’t execute his game plan. In an Instagram post, he seemed to be in better spirits:

“I’d like to thank everybody for their support! My opponent had a good strategy and won. Right after the fight I was very upset and disappointed but now God has been comforting my heart and even though I didn’t win, I don’t feel sad anymore. I glorify the Lord for this. I want to thank everyone who believe in my work and support me! I’m taking some time to rest with my family and I will be back soon!”