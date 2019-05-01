Jacare Souza No Longer ‘Sad’ Over UFC Fort Lauderdale Loss

Jacare Souza isn’t as down on his recent loss as he initially was.
At UFC Fort Lauderdale, Souza went one-on-one with Jack Hermansson. The middleweight clash served as the main event of the card in Sunrise, Florida. Souza ended up losing the bout via unanimous decision. It’s a tough break for Souza as he was promised a title opportunity with a win.
Jacare Souza Issues Statement Following UFC Fort Lauderdale
At the UFC Fort Lauderdale post-fight press conference, Souza admitted he was “sad” that he couldn’t execute his game plan. In an Instagram post, he seemed to be in better spirits:
🇧🇷Gostaria de agradecer o apoio de todos . Meu adversário teve uma boa estratégia e me venceu . Logo após a luta fiquei muito chateado pois tive a oportunidade de usar o Jiu Jitsu e não usei . Deus tem acalmado meu coração e apesar de não ter vencido não estou triste agora .E glorifico a Deus por isso. Agradeço a todos que acreditam em meu trabalho e me apoiam . Estou descansando com minha familia . Pretendo voltar em breve . 🇺🇸 I’d like to thank everybody for their support! My opponent had a good strategy and won. Right after the fight I was very upset and disappointed but NOW God has been comforting my heart and even though I didn’t win, I don’t feel sad anymore. I glorify the Lord for this. I want to thank everyone who believe in my work and support me! I’m taking some time to rest with my family and I WILL be back soon! @fusionxcelperformance @mssteam @jwill1224 @teknique_boxing_gym @drrodrigomauro @danielmendes @evolvkitchen @peakalkalinityal @rodolfovieira89 @islideusa @falacomangela
