Jacare Souza Releases Statement After UFC 256 Loss

Jacare Souza has released a statement after his knockout loss to Kevin Holland at UFC 256.

Souza was returning to middleweight and looking to snap his two-fight losing skid. Unfortunately, for the Brazilian, the fight did not go his way and as he had Holland on the ground, “Trailblazer” landed heavy punches from the bottom and KO’d Souza.

Now, following the loss, Souza took to Instagram to release a statement.

“Ronaldo Jacare here,” he began. “I’d like to say thanks to everyone who was rooting for me.

“I did a very hard training camp,” Jacare continued. “I’m very upset because I lost the fight. Right now I’m going to Brazil. I will spend time with my family right now. Thank you everyone that rooted for me. I will be back stronger.”

After the loss, Jacare Souza is now on a three-fight losing skid and could very well be among the 60 fighters cut from the UFC. However, in the lead up to the bout, he said he was confident he would remain a UFC fighter even if he lost.

Following the loss, Souza will be back home healing up and look to return to fighting in 2021.