Jacare Souza ‘Scared’ Of COVID-19 Pandemic, But Must Fight To Take Care Of His Family

Jacare Souza will still be fighting at UFC 249 and will take on Uriah Hall but the Brazilian admits he is scared by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event was originally scheduled for Brooklyn, New York. But, due to the pandemic, the card was moved to the Tachi Palace Casino Resort on Tribal Land in California.

For Souza, he says fighting is good as he can take care of his family. But, he is praying everyone will be safe.

“In a way [fighting is] good because we’ll be able to take care of our families,” Souza told MMA Fighting. “I know the world is going crazy, but I believe Dana White will keep us all safe and put us to work. I pray that everything goes right.”

It is no doubt a weird time in the world and Souza admits he is scared of the virus. But, he says he needs to fight to put food on the table and look after his family.

“I’m scared, that’s normal. Everyone’s scared,” he said. “We try to keep everyone protected. But I keep thinking about one thing: if I can’t pay my house’s mortgage, if I can’t pay my bills, I’m going to lose my house. If I go out to the streets, that’s when it gets complicated, that’s when they really won’t be protected. I have to take care of my family one way or the other, and I believe… I know the UFC will keep me protected.

“[The UFC] will take care of everybody. I can stay home, walk across the street and my neighbor infects me with the coronavirus. This virus is highly contagious. I can stay home and catch it. But I’m going to work. I hope God blesses Dana White and the UFC so they really can make it happen and I can take care of my family with safety.”

In the end, Jacare Souza is looking to return to the win column after a split decision loss to Jan Blachowicz in November.