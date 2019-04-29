Jacare Souza Speaks On His UFC Fort Lauderdale Loss

Jacare Souza is disappointed with his UFC Fort Lauderdale performance.

This past Saturday night (April 27), Souza took on Jack Hermansson inside the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida. Souza was initially set to meet Yoel Romero in a rematch, but “The Soldier of God” pulled out due to an illness. Souza agreed to fight Hermansson as long as he was promised a title shot with a win. Souza ended up losing the bout via unanimous decision.

Souza Talks About His UFC Fort Lauderdale Loss

Speaking to reporters at the UFC Fort Lauderdale post-fight press conference, Souza admitted that he’s deflated following the defeat (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I’m sad, because I did a great training camp for this fight. I don’t feel tired. But I can’t put my game on in the octagon. I’m bad right now. I don’t have plan right now. I come back to my home. Take a vacation with my family. Tomorrow, I’m going out with my kids. I don’t know. I need back with my family and that’s it.”

Souza is a former Strikeforce middleweight title holder, but he’s never had a crack at UFC gold. Every time Souza has been on the cusp of a title opportunity, he has fallen short. Now at the age of 39, many are wondering how much time Souza has left as a professional mixed martial artist.