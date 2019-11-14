Jacare Souza: Speed Will Be Difference Maker Against Jan Blachowicz

Former Strikeforce middleweight champion Jacare Souza believes his speed could cause problems for Jan Blachowicz.

Souza will move up to the light heavyweight division on Nov. 16. He’ll go one-on-one with Blachowicz in the main event of UFC Sao Paulo. The action will take place inside Ginasio do Ibirapuera.

Jacare Talks Speed Advantage Over Blachowicz

Speaking to Ag Fight, Souza explained what he believes will serve as a significant advantage over Blachowicz this Saturday night (via Bloody Elbow).

“It’s obvious that he has more knockout power than me, and I respect that,” Souza told Ag Fight. “I’m not underestimating that at all, but I have my weapons, too. If I’m able to use them, then he will have a bad time. Jiu-jitsu surely is one of the weapons I’ll try to use the most. He’s a really tough guy, Rockhold talked too much before their fight and you saw what happened. I’m approaching this quietly and I’ll come out victorious. We’ll use our best weapons; one of them is speed, I think it’ll make a big difference in this fight.”

This will be Souza’s first bout since dropping a unanimous decision to Jack Hermansson back in April. Meanwhile, Blachowicz is coming off a knockout victory over Luke Rockhold at UFC 239 back in July.