UFC 230 Highlights: Jacare Souza Takes Out Chris Weidman

In the co-main event of UFC 230 in Madison Square Garden, Jacare Souza and Chris Weidman put on a tremendous contest. Throughout the first three rounds of the contest, Weidman and Souza exchanged some big shots and rocked each other a few times. The choice to stand was an interesting one, considering they’re both two of the best grapplers in the world.

In the third round, just when it looked like Weidman had the upper hand, Souza blasted back. A quick right hand from Souza planted Weidman down to the canvas unconscious. The referee didn’t call it off quite yet, forcing Souza to follow-up. After some ground-and-pound, Souza was officially declared the winner.

Check out some of the fight highlights here: