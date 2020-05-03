Jacare Souza Wants Rematch With Romero Or Gastelum After UFC 249

Jacare Souza is looking to run things back with Yoel Romero or Kelvin Gastelum if he beats Uriah Hall at UFC 249.

Souza is currently on a two-fight losing streak where he lost to Jan Blachowicz and Jack Hermansson. Yet, the Brazilain believes he can get back into the win column against Hall. He also thinks the move back down to 185-pounds will be a good one for him.

“I moved up because at that time that was a good fight for me,” Souza said to MMAJunkie. “Blachowicz is a great champ – he’s in the top of the light heavyweights. That’s why I accepted that fight. I don’t have a problem moving up to fight at light heavyweight one more time.

“Middleweight is better for me because at light heavyweight the guys are so much bigger. When I fought against Blachowicz, it made me scared a little bit, because he’s bigger – he’s like a heavyweight. I trained with heavyweights to fight against Blachowicz, but he was bigger than the heavyweights I trained with. I prefer fighting at middleweight because it’s my division.”

Jacare Souza knows Hall is a tough opponent, but he believes he’s the better fighter and plans on showing that on May 9.

“I have a lot of respect for Hall,” he said. “He’s a great fighter, he’s incredible, he’s a knockout master. But I’m ready to use my skills and beat him. I did a very good training camp for this fight and on fight day I want to prove I’m better than him.”

If Souza does end up getting his hand raised he plans on calling out Yoel Romero or Kelvin Gastelum. He wants the rematches as he knows he’s better in the rematches and is confident he’d get his hand raised against either of them.

“I’d like to make a rematch against Romero,” Souza said. “I believe that is going to be a great fight – or Kelvin Gastelum. I have to prove that I’m the king of the rematch, because I’ve never lost a rematch.”