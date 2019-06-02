Jack Hermansson believes he’d stop Kelvin Gastelum early if the two share the Octagon.

Hermansson is coming off an upset win over Jacare Souza. The victory extended Hermansson’s winning streak to four and boosted him up to the fifth spot on the official Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight rankings. He’s now focused on the man who is ranked just above him.

Jack Hermansson Says He’d Stop Kelvin Gastelum Early

During a fan Q&A session, Hermansson called for a bout with Gatstelum at UFC Copenhagen in September (via MMAJunkie.com):

“The only person ranked ahead of me that’s available is Kelvin Gastelum so that’s who I want to fight. Kelvin Gastelum, main event (in) Copenhagen in September. That would be something. Of course (I would win in) the first round. Ground-and-pound or the guillotine, for sure.”

Gastelum last competed back in April. He fell short in his bid to capture interim middleweight gold. Gastelum lost to Israel Adesanya via unanimous decision in a “Fight of the Year” contender.

In his current streak, Hermansson has beaten Thales Leites, Gerald Meerschaert, David Branch and Souza. Only Souza was able to take Hermansson the distance. MMA News will keep you posted on the fighting futures of Hermansson and Gastelum.