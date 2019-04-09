Jack Hermansson Believes He Has Better Ground Game Than Khabib

Jack Hermansson is approaching the biggest fight of his mixed martial arts (MMA) career. After impressing early on in his UFC run, Hermansson will step in to face Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza in the main event of UFC on ESPN 3.

The action goes down from the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida on April 27. Speaking to “The MMA Hour” recently, Hermansson opened up on his match-up with the Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace. Hermansson said that he has no issue going to the ground with Souza, as he believes he possesses the best ground game in the world (via MMA Mania):

“I am not afraid to go (to the ground). I will take him down and I will do what I do. He has a really good ground game, but I have good medicine for that, and that’s the best ground-and-pound in the world,” Hermansson said.

“It doesn’t matter who you are, if you taste a little bit of these fists, you are suddenly not that good on the ground anymore.”

In regards to his claim about having the best ground attack in the world, Hermansson was asked about another fellow master ground specialist in lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Hermansson gave the 155-pound king his props, but maintains that his own abilities on the ground still trump that of “The Eagle”:

“I think Khabib is probably number two after me. He is extremely good at the controlling. But he gets so tight that he doesn’t get a lot of leverage and power, but he makes up for it in volume and pressure,” Hermansson said.

“He really wears on his opponents. But I think he is also really, really good at it. And I take some tricks from him as well, when I practice.”



Do you agree that Hermansson has a better ground game than Khabib?