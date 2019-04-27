Jack Hermansson Plans To Show He Belongs At UFC Fort Lauderdale

Jack Hermansson wants to prove he belongs at the top of the heap in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight division.

Hermansson will get his chance tomorrow night (April 27). In the main event of UFC Fort Lauderdale, Hermansson will collide with Jacare Souza. For Hermansson, a win over Souza could catapult him to a future title opportunity, something very few would’ve predicted.

Hermansson Plans To Defy The Odds

During a media scrum, Hermansson told reporters that he’ll do all he can to seize the moment (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I don’t got any promises at all. Jacare is a really legit opponent. He’s super, super dangerous. There is only the best guys in the division that have been able to beat him, and if I beat him I think I’m one of the best guys in the division. I’m going to do it and I’m going to show everybody that I belong here, that I belong at the top and a title shot will come eventually. I think everybody tries to destroy me but that doesn’t always mean that they will be successful. I think I match up good. He’s a really powerful opponent. He hits hard, he’s strong and I have a high pace, I’m fast, I’m precise and I have a big variety in my techniques. I think it’s going to be hard for him in there. I think I know what he will bring to the table, but you never know what I will bring to the table.”

