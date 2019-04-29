Jack Hermansson Interested in Potential Fight Against Yoel Romero in Denmark

Following the biggest win of his career, Jack Hermansson is taking some time off to rest but he hopes to return in October and he has a top ranked middleweight in mind as an opponent.

In the span of just a few weeks, Hermansson knocked off David Branch and ‘Jacare’ in consecutive fights and now he will undoubtedly find himself ranked amongst the top five middleweights in the world.

While a little vacation is definitely in order after a very busy month, Hermansson already has his sights set on a card a little closer to home for him for his return to action later this year.

“I’m interested in the Copenhagen [Denmark] card,” Hermansson told the UFC on Saturday night. “I think it’s going to be in October and I would love to headline that card.

“It’s close to my home turf and a headline fight there against one of the top names.”

The UFC hasn’t officially announced a card headed to Denmark in October, although there have been rumors swirling for sometime that it was a targeted destination for the promotion.

Hermansson hails from Sweden but actually trains out of nearby Norway so a fight in Denmark would definitely be close to home for him.

As far as potential opponents, Hermansson can’t say for sure this far out from a date in October but there’s at least one former middleweight title contender on his radar.

“I’m not sure who that’s going to be right now,” Hermansson said. “There’s not going to be a Paulo Costa and [Yoel] Romero fight in the nearest future so maybe Romero would be up for it.”

Yoel Romero is arguably the biggest threat in the middleweight division without a title currently around his waist. The Olympic silver medalist in wrestling has gone 10 rounds with champion Robert Whittaker and nearly won both contests.

Romero was actually expected to face Souza on Saturday night if not for a mild case of pneumonia that knocked him out of the fight before Hermansson stepped in.

Now it appears Hermansson would like the opportunity to face somebody like Romero with a potential title shot on the line with a win.