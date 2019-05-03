Jack Hermansson is surveying the field at middleweight and he’s targeting another contender.

Hermansson is coming off the biggest win of his professional mixed martial arts career. He defeated Jacare Souza via unanimous decision in the main event of UFC Fort Lauderdale. “The Joker” shot up to the fifth spot on the UFC middleweight rankings thanks to his upset victory.

Jack Hermansson Feels Kelvin Gastelum Fight Makes Sense

Hermansson spoke to BJPenn.com following his fourth straight win. He explained why a potential clash with Kelvin Gastelum intrigues him:

“I’ve been thinking more and more about it [his next opponent] and I think the Paulo Costa and Romero fight has to happen. So I think those two guys have to fight each other so maybe Gastelum would be a good one next. His grappling is alright but it’s his striking that is his bread and butter. He is a really good boxer and that is his main strength. Of course he has good wrestling as well. I think its gonna be challenging to put him on the ground but I think I’m gonna have a big advantage when I put him on the ground.”

Gastelum had a “Fight of the Year” candidate against Israel Adesanya last month. The bout was contested for the interim UFC middleweight title. Adesanya won the bout via unanimous decision.

Would you be interested in Jack Hermansson vs. Kelvin Gastelum?