Jack Hermansson Plays Matchmaker for Middleweight Contenders

The middleweight division was subject to a major shakeup when #10 Jack Hermansson stepped up on short notice to fight, and defeat, Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza at UFC Fort Lauderdale earlier this month. Now, Jack Hermansson finds himself ranked #5 in the division and within striking distance of earning a title shot. With his next opponent up in the air, Hermansson was asked in a recent interview whom was the toughest potential opponent in the division. There were two names that immediately stood out for The Joker, and three names he may see in the future that he considers a notch below the big two:

“I think that Weidman and Gastelum are an easier fight than Yoel Romero, for example,” Hermansson said in a recent appearance on MMA Tonight. “I think Romero and Whittaker are probably the toughest (fights in the division). And I think that Adesanya, and Gastelum, and Weidman is probably easier. They’re not easy….they’re really good, tough fighters. But there is something about Romero, with his extreme physique, his wrestling background, and his unpredictability that makes him a really hard fight.

“And Whittaker, I think he’s super solid. He’s always performing, he has great combinations, and I think he’s a little bit more of a complete fighter than the other guys.”

Interestingly enough, one of the “easier” opponents has already been downplayed by Jack Hermansson, while the other is someone Hermansson believes should be next for him. He would also play matchmaker for the other names in the middleweight contender mix:

“I think I should fight Gastelum; and Yoel Romero and Paulo Costa should fight; and then the winner between me and Gastelum should fight the winner between Costa and Romero,” Hermansson said. “And then the winner there will fight the winner between Adesanya/Whittaker.”

Do you agree with Jack Hermansson’s matchmaking for the middleweight division?