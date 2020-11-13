Friday, November 13, 2020

Jack Hermansson Reveals Key To Beating Kevin Holland

By Cole Shelton
Jack Hermansson
Photo Credit: UFC

Jack Hermansson knows there is a clear path to beating Kevin Holland on December 5.

In the main event of the card on Dec. 5, Hermansson is set to take on Holland after Darren Till was forced to withdraw due to an injury. For “The Joker” it is disappointing he won’t be fighting Till but expects to beat Holland with ease due to his major advantage on the ground.

“He looks pretty technical, but at the same time, I gave a lot of black belts trouble, and I really, really believe in my skills, and I know that if I get him to the ground, he’s gonna have a rough day for sure. I’m gonna go in there, I’m gonna go after him, and it’s gonna be a first-round finish,” Hermansson said to MMAJunkie. “Probably ground and pound again, good ol’ ground and pound. I’m gonna remind the world what I can bring to the table. People have been watching some of my submission skills lately. It’s time to get those fists into action again.”

Jack Hermansson has one of the best ground games in the middleweight division and that was evident by his heel hook win over Kelvin Gastelum. We have also seen Holland be submitted before by Brendan Allen, so perhaps that is an advantage for Hermansson.

