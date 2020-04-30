Jack Hermansson Says UFC Still Working On Booking Chris Weidman Bout

Jack Hermansson says the UFC is working on getting him a visa so they can make the Chris Weidman bout.

Hermansson and Weidman were expected to headline UFC Oklahoma City, but the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the middleweight contender says the promotion is working on getting him to the States so they can make the fight.

“Right now, I’m not sure they will be able to get me a new visa, they are working on it and as soon as things are sorted, and the UFC thinks they can make it happen, so I’m sure they will,” Hermansson told MMA Fighting’s Eurobash podcast.

“I’m not too sure what day I got the notice [regarding travel restrictions to the U.S.], but it was not unexpected. I trained hard for the fight, but I knew this could happen, but I’m still training and waiting for a new chance that it will show up.”

Although it is unknown if Hermansson can get to the United States, he says the UFC told him he’s the top pick for Weidman’s next fight.

“I am the matchup that they want, but at the same time they’re trying to get reserves. That was the situation when we were supposed to fight as well. They had a couple of reserves in case I couldn’t make it inside the States, but then they postponed the whole thing anyway. Right now, I’m not sure. I’m speaking to the UFC and right now they still want to make the fight happen. I guess if they can’t make it happen soon enough they will have someone for Weidman.”

For now, Hermansson will continue to train and prepare as if he is fighting Weidman sometime soon.