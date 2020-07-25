Jack Hermansson Thinks Wins For Israel Adesanya & Robert Whittaker Might Lead To Easier UFC Title Route

Jack Hermansson believes if Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker win their next bouts, it could result in a quicker UFC title shot for him.

Adesanya is expected to put his UFC middleweight championship on the line against Paulo Costa sometime this year. While it was reported that the bout will take place on Sept. 12, UFC president Dana White insists it isn’t a done deal. Former 185-pound title holder Whittaker will collide with Darren Till on July 25 in the UFC on ESPN 14 headliner.

Hermansson spoke to MMAJunkie.com and explained why he thinks the road to the UFC middleweight title might be easier for him if Adesanya and Whittaker emerge victorious in their next bouts.

“The best scenario is probably if Israel wins and Whittaker wins, maybe I can fight Whittaker and go for that,” Hermansson told MMA Junkie. “If Costa wins, then maybe they want to give Whittaker the title shot and we’ll see.”

Hermansson has said that he doesn’t believe Adesanya will defeat Costa. He’s also disagreed with analyst Dan Hardy’s take on Adesanya vs. Costa. Hardy believes Costa may be made to look like a glorified bodybuilder against the likes of Adesanya, Whittaker, and Till.

Hermansson is coming off a quick submission victory over Kelvin Gastelum. That middleweight tilt was featured in the co-main event of UFC on ESPN+ 30.

