Jack Hermansson vs. Jared Cannonier Targeted For UFC Copenhagen Main Event

UFC Copenhagen has its main event.

Cannonier verbally agrees to fight hermansson in Copenhagen. Excited for this. Good work @LouDiBono — malki kawa (@malkikawa) July 3, 2019

Manager, Malki Kawa, first reported that Jared Cannonier and Jack Hermansson is verbally agreed to for UFC Copenhagen on September 28. And, ESPN’s Brett Okamoto confirmed that and said it is the main event.

Sources say this will serve as the main event. Sept. 28, ESPN+ card. https://t.co/bVc9DOevWH — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) July 3, 2019

Hermansson is coming off of a decision win over Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza at UFC Fort Lauderdale. There he stepped in on short notice to defeat the Brazilian. The win extended his winning streak to four. He now has two big wins in a row after submitting David Branch in under a minute. “The Joker” has been clamoring to be on this card for quite some time. However, he has been calling out Kelvin Gastelum.

Cannonier, meanwhile, is coming off of a first-round TKO win over Anderson Silva at UFC 237. The win extended his winning streak to two and 2-0 at middleweight. His middleweight debut was on short notice against David Branch who he knocked out in the second round.

Currently, Hermansson is ranked fourth, while Cannonier is ranked ninth. And, given the state of the middleweight division, this fight could very well serve as a number one contender fight as the title fight is just weeks after.

UFC Copenhagen goes down on September 28 and airs live on ESPN+.