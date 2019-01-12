Jack Swagger Says He Isn’t Nervous Going Into Bellator Debut

Jack Swagger insists he isn’t feeling the jitters ahead of his professional mixed martial arts debut.

Swagger, real name Jake Hager, is used to being in the spotlight. Swagger was a WWE superstar. He even held the World Heavyweight Championship. On Jan. 26, the former collegiate All-American amateur wrestler will step inside the Bellator cage.

Jack Swagger Not Feeling The Nerves

Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, Swagger explained why he doesn’t feel nervous going into his MMA debut:

“You know what, I’m not nervous. I’m very excited. It’s such a huge opportunity for me, for my team, for my family, that I think that I’m just really excited for that day to get here. And to show the world what I’ve been working on.”

He went on to talk about the difficult aspects of preparing for the fight:

“Essentially, I’m trying to learn two to three new disciplines to apply at a professional level and to perform at a high level. So just not getting overwhelmed with all the information and everything that is coming at me, and just focus on doing the little things right and making improvements each day. And taking the daily steps, each week, to get better. It can be very overwhelming at times, but that’s where you have a good family and a good team around you that help reign you in when you’re feeling like that.”

Swagger will meet J.W. Kiser at Bellator 214. That event will be headlined by the Bellator Heavyweight World Grand Prix finals between Fedor Emelianenko and Ryan Bader.