Jack Swagger Reacts To Brock Lesnar Comparisons

Naturally, when a former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) superstar transitions to mixed martial arts, that person will be compared to Brock Lesnar.

Jack Swagger, real name Jake Hager, is no exception. Swagger is a former World Heavyweight Champion, but his wrestling abilities certainly aren’t limited to pomp and circumstance. Swagger has a legit amateur background at the University of Oklahoma. Swagger set the single-season school record for most pins in the 285-pound division.

Jack Swagger Shoots On Brock Lesnar Comparisons

Swagger took part in a Bellator 214 media call. While he praised Lesnar, he also discussed the comparisons made between the two (via MMAFighting.com):

“We both have big teeth and no necks. What Brock did was incredible. He raised the bar to new heights, to something a lot of people didn’t think would ever happen. To have entertainers cross over into this highly physical industry. It’s the toughest sport int he world, bar none. Before I started training for MMA, I was like ‘I’ve wrestled all of my life, I know how to train hard.’ No. MMA training is way hard than wrestling and it has proven that over the last year and a half. But if I could make some comparison to me and Brock, I’d say very similar wrestling, though he might have the edge on that, but I think my hands are better.”

Swagger will make his MMA debut against J.W. Kiser on Jan. 26 inside The Forum in Inglewood, California. Be sure to stick with MMA News for live coverage of Bellator 214. We’ll be bringing you a live stream of the prelims as well as results for the full card, highlights, and post-fight tidbits.