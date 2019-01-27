Highlights: Former WWE Star Jack Swagger Wins MMA Debut

Former WWE Superstar Jack Swagger made his presence felt during his mixed martial arts (MMA) debut tonight (Sat. January 26, 2019). Swagger immediately got the fight to the ground with a takedown. After establishing dominant position, Swagger locked in an arm triangle choke. The pressure was just too much for opponent J.W. Kiser to handle, who was forced to tap out.

After the fight, Swagger said fight fans can expect to see a lot more of him inside the Bellator cage. It will be interesting to see how the former professional wrestling star’s MMA career progresses over the years. Check out some highlights from Swagger’s debut here: