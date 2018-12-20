Daniel Jacobs: “The Best Version Of Me Beats Canelo”

While most fans might want to see him rematch Gennady Golovkin, there are plenty of possible fights out there for Canelo Alvarez. One being against talented IBF middleweight champion Daniel Jacobs. Jacobs is 35-2 in his boxing career, with one of those defeats coming at the hands of Golovkin via decision. However, some believe Jacobs arguably could’ve won the fight.

As for Canelo, he comes off a WBA super middleweight title win over Rocky Fielding this past weekend (Sat. December 15, 2018). Now a three-division champion, Canelo is looking to return in 2019 with a big name fight. Jacobs could very well be that name. Alvarez vs. Jacobs is one of the more intriguing middleweight fights available in the division at the moment.

Speaking to Boxing Scene recently, Jacobs pointed out that the Mexican star needs to prove he’s worth the five-year, $365 million deal he signed with the DAZN streaming service. In order to do so, Canelo needs to step up the competition he’s fighting. Jacobs believes he’s the man for the job:

“DAZN wants the best fights that the world wants to see and I think I am that. I think they were trying to angle more to their own stable with Lemieux. It was unfortunate what happened to him but I want to take advantage of the opportunity. The best version of me beats Canelo,” Jacobs said.

What do you think about a potential match-up between Jacobs and Alvarez?