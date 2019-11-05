Jairzinho Rozenstruik Replaces Walt Harris, Battles Alistair Overeem At UFC Washington

Jairzinho Rozenstruik is getting another step up in competition and is doing so on short notice.

He will be replacing Walt Harris and taking on Alistair Overeem in the main event of UFC Washington D.C. on Dec. 7. ESPN was first to report the news.

Rozenstruik is coming off of a 29-second knockout win over Andrei Arlovski at UFC 244 on Saturday. The win improved his record to 9-0, and is his fourth straight KO/TKO win. Out of his nine wins, only one has gone the distance. Inside the Octagon he is 3-0 with a TKO win over Junior Albini in February, followed by a nine-second knockout win over Allen Crowder in June then the win over Arlovski.

Alistair Overeem, meanwhile, is coming off of a TKO win over Alexey Oleynik in April to extend his winning streak to two. Before that, he beat Sergei Pavlovich by TKO to get back into the win column after a TKO loss to Curtis Blaydes and a highlight-reel knockout loss to Francis Ngannou.

This will be the first ranked opponent Rozenstruik has fought in his UFC career.