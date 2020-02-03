Jairzinho Rozenstruik Says He’ll Put Francis Ngannou Away En Route To Title Shot

Jairzinho Rozenstruik is set for the toughest test of his career when he battles Francis Ngannou in the main event of UFC Columbus.

Rozenstruik is 10-0 as a pro including being 4-0 with the UFC with four knockout wins. In his last fight, he scored a KO win over Alistair Overeem with just four seconds in a scrap he was losing. But, for him, that just shows how dangerous he is all the time.

Now, against Ngannou, he believes this fight is a number one contender bout at heavyweight.

“Basically, what I’ve heard people say is that I’m supposed to get the title shot, and I think [Ngannou is] also risking his spot for that,” Rozenstruik told MMA Junkie. “So I’m going to beat him, take his spot, and I’m going to go for the title.”

Ultimately, Rozenstruik is confident he will knock out Ngannou. He believes this fight will come down to who lands first and who can take the punches which he knows he can.

“I fought a lot of strong guys before – big, scary guys – and I used to knock them out. This won’t be any different,” Rozenstruik said. “The only thing I know is that we’re working and we’re going to get the job done. That’s what we’re going in for.

“I don’t think he’s the best striker I’m going to face, but he is the biggest challenge. We believe we’re going to put him away. It’s a fight. It’s going to go back and forth – who lands first, who can take a shot, who cannot. We’re going to see March 28.”

It is no doubt going to be an interesting fight and one many are excited to see.