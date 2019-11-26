Jairzinho Rozenstruik Wants Francis Ngannou After Alistair Overeem

Jairzinho Rozenstruik has taken the heavyweight division by storm this year.

He debuted in the UFC in February where he TKO’d Junior Albini in the second round. He followed that up by a nine-second knockout win over Allen Crowder and most recently knocked out Andrei Arlovski in 29 seconds at UFC 244.

Now, he will have the biggest fight of his career to date when he headlines UFC Washington against Alistair Overeem. It will be his first top-10 opponent, and if all goes according to plan, he wants to fight Francis Ngannou after.

“For me, beating Alistair Overeem means a lot, but the fight I’m looking for is the Francis Ngannou fight,” Rozenstruik said on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show. “He’s a big, scary guy, and I think that’s amazing. Put two big heavyweights who hit hard, and we’ll create a bomb in the Octagon. That’s what we’re looking for. I like exciting fights, so for me, that will be a great fight.”

He believes it would be a very exciting fight and one that makes sense as the winner would get a title shot.

“If you’re looking to be the best in the world, you have to beat the best in the world,” Rozenstruik said. “That’s a big challenge, and I really want to do that challenge for myself and to entertain the UFC fans. I think everybody wants to see that fight.”

