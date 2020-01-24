Jairzinho Rozenstruik’s Manager Calls For UFC Title Shot If He Beats Francis Ngannou

Jairzinho Rozenstruik could be just one win away from a UFC heavyweight title shot if his manager gets his way.

Rozenstruik and Ngannou are set to collide on March 28. The heavyweight tilt will serve as the UFC Columbus main event. The bout very well could have title implications and Rozenstruik’s manager, Abe Kawa, believes his fighter should be guaranteed a championship opportunity if he emerges victorious.

Abe Kawa Goes To Bat For Jairzinho Rozenstruik

During an interview with MMAJunkie.com, Kawa said there is no other viable title contender at heavyweight if Rozenstruik can defeat Ngannou.

“If he beats Francis Ngannou, I think it’s a no-brainer he needs to be next for the title,” Kawa told MMA Junkie. “We know we’re still waiting for the whole Stipe-DC thing to get figured out if that fight ever happens, eventually it does. If Jair beats Francis, who skips him? Just give me a name.”

Current UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic is expected to have a trilogy bout with Daniel Cormier later this year. The two are 1-1 against one another. A date hasn’t been revealed.

Do you agree with Abe Kawa? Should Jairzinho Rozenstruik receive a UFC heavyweight title shot if he defeats Francis Ngannou?