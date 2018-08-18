UFC Lincoln’s Jake Ellenberger Says he Got Lazy Against Ben Saunders

Jake Ellenberger says he’s easily a better fighter than Ben Saunders and it didn’t take long for “Killa B” to respond.

Ellenberger’s last fight ended in a first-round TKO loss to Ben Saunders. Despite not even lasting two minutes, Ellenberger isn’t about to give Saunders his due. In fact, “The Juggernaut” believes the loss was more indicative of his own laziness and not Saunders’ skills.

Jake Ellenberger Says He’s Better Than Ben Saunders

Ellenberger may have gone 1-5 in his last six outings, but he still believes he’s a far superior fighter than he showed in his last outing. He explained why during a recent appearance on Submission Radio (via BJPenn.com):

“It’s like, I should never lose to a guy like Ben Saunders. Ben Saunders is not…he’s not a world-class fighter. That’s just not a guy I should ever lose to. I shouldn’t lose to him on my worst day. Like, that’s just me being real. And I would tell him that to his face. I am a hundred times better fighter than he is. And he knows that. But at the end of the day, I f*cking got lazy, I got complacent, he caught me. Time to move on. But it’s like, if you want to judge a fighter by the passion they have, the fire they have inside them, it’s like, let’s go. I’ve never had more fire than I do right now. It’s like, people wrote me off a long time ago. I don’t even care about that. It’s, I’m fighting for me and I welcome it. I can’t wait for next weekend.”

Saunders caught wind of Ellenberger’s comments and offered the following response:

Ellenberger will go one-on-one with Bryan Barberena next Saturday night (Aug. 25). The bout will be featured on the main card of UFC Lincoln. The action takes place inside the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.

