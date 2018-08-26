Jake Ellenberger speaks out following the announcement of his retirement.

Last night (Aug. 25), Ellenberger took on Bryan Barberena on the main card of UFC Lincoln. The two clashed inside the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska. In the end, Ellenberger was stopped in the first round. After the fight, Ellenberger laid his gloves down the center of the Octagon and retired.

Jake Ellenberger Speaks on His Decision to Retire

Speaking to the media after his final fight, “The Juggernaut” said his family was a major factor in his decision to retire (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I don’t know. My kids … their future and time with them has really encouraged that decision. But this is the toughest sport in the world. It really is, and things don’t always go your way. I would say it came a little shorter than I would have liked, but that’s what it is right now. So I’m in the process of moving forward.”

Ellenberger walks away from the sport of mixed martial arts with a professional record of 31-15. He dropped his last four bouts. On top of that, he went 2-9 in his last 11 outings. In his prime, Ellenberger developed a reputation for being a knockout artist. Many believed he’d be on pace for a future UFC welterweight title shot, but losses to Martin Kampmann, Rory MacDonald, Robbie Lawler, and Kelvin Gastelum ended up putting a dent in those plans. MMA News wishes Ellenberger the best in his ventures outside of fighting.

How will you remember Jake Ellenberger’s time as a mixed martial artist?